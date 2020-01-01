Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park

According to police, a local resident called 110 at around 1 a.m. and said a car was on fire in the parking lot of Kannonzaki Park, Kyodo News reported. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and it took about 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the car was completely destroyed by the fire and the remains of three people were found inside the vehicle. Police said it appeared they were one adult male and two children.