7 Imperial family members to attend Abe's state funeral

Japan's Imperial Household Agency announced on Wednesday that the funeral will also be attended by Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino; Princess Tomohito of Mikasa and her eldest daughter, Princess Akiko; and Princess Takamado and her eldest daughter, Princess Tsuguko.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, will not attend the event but instead dispatch representatives and offer flowers.