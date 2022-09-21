7 Imperial family members to attend Abe's state funeral
TOKYO, Sep 22 (NHK) - Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and five other Imperial family members will attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo next week.
Japan's Imperial Household Agency announced on Wednesday that the funeral will also be attended by Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino; Princess Tomohito of Mikasa and her eldest daughter, Princess Akiko; and Princess Takamado and her eldest daughter, Princess Tsuguko.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, will not attend the event but instead dispatch representatives and offer flowers....continue reading
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Kishida approval rating sinks to new low of 43%: Nikkei survey
Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plumbed a new low in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as the public expressed discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's investigation of ties between its members and the Unification Church.
Japan govt. ordered to pay damages over death of detained Cameroon man
A Japanese court has ordered the government to pay damages over the death of a Cameroonian man in 2014 while he was detained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture.
40 percent of evacuees from Afghanistan have left Japan over poor support
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
Govt. hotline on ex-Unification Church gets more than 1,000 calls
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
Half of Japan governing lawmakers tied to Unification Church
Japan’s governing party said Thursday that an internal survey found that nearly half of its national lawmakers had ties to the Unification Church, in a widening controversy that emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan to take ‘necessary action’ if yen’s slide continues
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday said the government will take “necessary action” if the trend of the weakening yen continues.
Japan to shorten COVID isolation period, simplify nationwide case count system
Japan's government has decided to shorten the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients and simplify the national system for counting new cases.
Arrested ex-Tokyo Olympic exec may have been asked to favor Kadokawa Corp
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive arrested in a bribery case involving a sponsorship contract for a clothes retailer, may also have been asked to favor publishing company Kadokawa Corp, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Japan to launch Omicron vaccines for priority targets as early as mid-September
Japan's health ministry has decided to start coronavirus vaccinations targeting the Omicron variant for the elderly and medical workers as early as mid-September.
Japan to penalize hospitals not accepting infectious disease patients
The Japanese government decided Friday to introduce penalties for major hospitals that fail to provide outpatient care and prepare beds for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases against prearrangements with local governments.
US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.
Japan may start inoculation against Omicron by end of September
The government may start inoculating the public specifically against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus by the end of September, rather than mid-October as originally planned, government sources said Tuesday.
