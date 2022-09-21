Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
薬物中毒の女性を放置し死亡させた疑い ベトナム人4人逮捕
TOKYO, Sep 22 (NHK) - Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
Police say the four individuals and the 23-year-old woman took the synthetic drug MDMA at an eatery in Bunkyo Ward in May.
The woman showed symptoms of acute drug poisoning, but the four failed to immediately call an ambulance.
The four said they took the woman outside because she was screaming and acting violently, and put a wet towel in her mouth so she wouldn't bite her tongue.
They finally called an ambulance about 40 minutes later, after being persuaded by staff at the eatery.
But when the emergency team arrived, the woman was already unconscious and died a short while later. The four individuals had left the scene.
Sep 22 (ANNnewsCH) - 今年5月、東京・文京区で口におしぼりを詰められた20代の女性が見つかりその後、死亡した事件で、警視庁は女性を放置して死なせたとしてベトナム人4人を逮捕しました。 ...continue reading
Forever 21 is returning to Japan, trying to avoid repeating same mistake as last time
Japan Today - Sep 22
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
NHK - Sep 22
Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
Honda eyes reviving iconic NSX sports car as EV
Nikkei - Sep 22
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
Circles of stone: exploring the monuments of Jomon Japan
the-past.com - Sep 22
he Jomon peoples of northern Japan were unusual among foraging societies for being great monument-builders.
7 Imperial family members to attend Abe's state funeral
NHK - Sep 22
Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and five other Imperial family members will attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo next week.
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
Kyodo - Sep 22
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
Tokyo encouraging residents to visit public baths
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
Japan consortium explores other options for Toshiba restructuring -Kyodo
Reuters - Sep 22
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
ucanews.com - Sep 21
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Apple to raise app prices in Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia
NHK - Sep 21
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks: media
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
Man arrested on charges of carrying gunpowder near US Embassy in Tokyo
NHK - Sep 21
A college student has been arrested on charges of carrying gunpowder near the US Embassy in Tokyo. He reportedly said he planned to throw it into the facility.
Residential land prices in Japan rise for the first time in 31 years
NHK - Sep 21
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
How a 10-year-old girl wrote Japan's most insane horror film
kaptainkristian - Sep 21
House (Japanese: ハウス) is a 1977 Japanese experimental comedy horror film directed and produced by Nobuhiko Obayashi. A schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt's country home, which turns out to be haunted.
