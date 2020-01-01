14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
【14歳の少年逮捕】金属バット振りかざし「たばこ出せ」
TOKYO, Sep 22 (Japan Today) - Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
According to police, the boy entered the store at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept 5, Kyodo News reported. He threatened the 69-year-old manager with a metal baseball bat and demanded money. The manager said there was no money in the cash register, so the boy stole six packs of cigarettes worth 3,360 yen and left.
The manager was not hurt. No one else was in the store at the time. The boy discarded some of his clothing after he left the store. ...continue reading
Sep 22 (テレ東BIZ) - 東京・昭島市のコンビニで店長の男性を脅し商品のたばこを奪ったとして、中学生の14歳の少年が警視庁に逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
Japan's Emperor, Empress attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Daughter of a Yakuz＠ Escapes to Shelter and Survives
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Man arrested over murder of Osaka karaoke parlor owner asks for death penalty
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
Bear sighting at Sapporo Dome closes all gates
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
Many people with foreign roots stopped by police in Japan: survey
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Giant panda marks landmark 30th birthday in Japan
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
Gen Z in Japan more likely to pick up a mocktail, instead of a cocktail
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
Emperor to take 1st domestic trip outside Tokyo since Jan. 2020
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Body of newborn baby found in resort hotel trash container
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
3 bodies found in Russia after Hokkaido boat tragedy arrive in Japan
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.
How you can be 99.9 percent guilty before a trial in Japan
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
Man arrested for murder of woman whose body he left in Ibaraki forest
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
