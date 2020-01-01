14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat

According to police, the boy entered the store at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept 5, Kyodo News reported. He threatened the 69-year-old manager with a metal baseball bat and demanded money. The manager said there was no money in the cash register, so the boy stole six packs of cigarettes worth 3,360 yen and left.

The manager was not hurt. No one else was in the store at the time. The boy discarded some of his clothing after he left the store.