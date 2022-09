BOJ sticks to monetary easing policy

TOKYO, Sep 22 ( NHK ) - The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.

BOJ board members made the decision at a two-day policy meeting ending on Thursday.

The bank will keep its short-term interest rate in negative territory and continue buying government bonds to hold long-term rates at around zero percent.

Just hours before the BOJ meeting, the US Federal Reserve once again raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in a bid to tame the highest inflation the country has seen in four decades. ...continue reading