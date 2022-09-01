Japan asks foreign guests to wear face masks at Abe's state funeral

"We will call for foreign dignitaries and other attendees to wear face masks and take infection prevention measures, such as preparing disinfectant, on the day of the state funeral," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

The request marks a sharp contrast with Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London, at which attendees, including Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, took part without wearing face masks.