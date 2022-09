64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash

IWATE, Sep 22 ( Japan Today ) - Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 9. Local media reported that Minenori Kaneko, from Niigata Prefecture, drove his car off the road down an embankment, injuring both Kaneko and his wife, Miki.

Kaneko and his wife were taken to hospital where she died due to severe injuries.