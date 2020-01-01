64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash
心中図ったか… 承諾殺人の疑いで６４歳夫を逮捕 妻の乗った車を山林で転落させ殺害
IWATE, Sep 22 (Japan Today) - Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.
According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 9. Local media reported that Minenori Kaneko, from Niigata Prefecture, drove his car off the road down an embankment, injuring both Kaneko and his wife, Miki.
Kaneko and his wife were taken to hospital where she died due to severe injuries. ...continue reading
Sep 22 (JAPAN NEWS NIIGATA) - 岩手県の山林で５５歳の妻が乗った車を道路から転落させ殺害したとして、新潟県弥彦村の６４歳の男が承諾殺人の疑いで逮捕されました。警察は２人が心中を図ったとみて調べています。 ...continue reading
