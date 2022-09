Eneos ex-Chairman Sugimori asked to leave over harassment allegations

TOKYO, Sep 22 ( channelnewsasia.com ) - Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.

Sugimori abruptly resigned in August citing personal reasons although the oil and metals company had booked strong first quarter results.

Public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday cited Eneos as saying that Sugimori had sexually harassed a woman in July.