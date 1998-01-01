Eneos ex-Chairman Sugimori asked to leave over harassment allegations
TOKYO, Sep 22 (channelnewsasia.com) - Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Sugimori abruptly resigned in August citing personal reasons although the oil and metals company had booked strong first quarter results.
Public broadcaster NHK on Wednesday cited Eneos as saying that Sugimori had sexually harassed a woman in July. ...continue reading
Without rate hike, impact of Japan's yen intervention likely limited
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
BOJ sticks to monetary easing policy
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
Forever 21 is returning to Japan, trying to avoid repeating same mistake as last time
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
Honda eyes reviving iconic NSX sports car as EV
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
Eneos ex-Chairman Sugimori asked to leave over harassment allegations
Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Japan consortium explores other options for Toshiba restructuring -Kyodo
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
Apple to raise app prices in Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
Residential land prices in Japan rise for the first time in 31 years
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
SoftBank launches used car subscriptions as telecom growth slows
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
How Japan is moving towards a cashless society with digital salary payments
The Japanese government is preparing to introduce a system for companies to pay salaries digitally – without going through bank accounts – by spring 2023.
The Japanese government is preparing to introduce a system for companies to pay salaries digitally – without going through bank accounts – by spring 2023.
Tokyo Game Show 2022’s attendance was half that of the 2019 show
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
為替レートは24年ぶりの円安水準
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
Japan signals readiness to operate in the foreign exchange market should the yen remain volatile
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high – Reuters poll
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.
