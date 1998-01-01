Without rate hike, impact of Japan's yen intervention likely limited
After the Bank of Japan's decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged, the yen tumbled during Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda's news conference, only to abruptly reverse course. At 5 p.m. local time, when the yen was trading 145.7 against the dollar and everyone was waiting for a plunge beyond the 146 mark, the currency suddenly jumped by more than 1 yen, ultimately climbing back past 141.
When the BOJ conducted an exchange rate "check" on Sept. 14, after a drop past 144 to the dollar, market watchers speculated that 145 would be the central bank's line in the sand. But nearly all thought its response would be limited to jawboning, given the many constraints on direct intervention.
The biggest problem is the apparent disconnect involved in propping up the yen while keeping monetary policy loose -- an environment that encourages depreciation. "The BOJ's easing and the yen buying contradict each other," said Yujiro Goto at Nomura Securities.
The central bank, prioritizing support for the economy, is sticking firmly to its dovish policy approach, at the cost of letting the yen soften far enough to force the government's hand. But Tokyo's ability to push the currency back up will be limited so long as the BOJ does not change the underlying picture by raising interest rates. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Sep 23
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
NHK - Sep 22
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
Japan Today - Sep 22
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
Nikkei - Sep 22
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
channelnewsasia.com - Sep 22
Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Reuters - Sep 22
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
NHK - Sep 21
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
NHK - Sep 21
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
Kyodo - Sep 21
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
weforum.org - Sep 21
The Japanese government is preparing to introduce a system for companies to pay salaries digitally – without going through bank accounts – by spring 2023.
videogameschronicle.com - Sep 20
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
bollyinside.com - Sep 16
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
wsau.com - Sep 16
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.