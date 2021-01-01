Japan space probe finds water in asteroid for first time
「はやぶさ2」が持ち帰った小惑星の石から“液体の水”
Nikkei -- Sep 23
Water has been found in an asteroid sample collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, marking the first such discovery and shedding light on how the Earth's oceans may have formed.
The findings were published Thursday in the journal Science by research teams from Tohoku University, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and elsewhere. Researchers analyzed samples from the Ryugu asteroid sent from the Hayabusa2.
The minute amount of water was discovered in an iron sulfide crystal's indentation measuring several microns wide. It is estimated to be from roughly 4.6 billion years ago, soon after the solar system formed. The water appears to have been liquid while on Ryugu, rather than ice. The water was in a carbonated form, containing carbon dioxide, salts and organic material. ...continue reading
Sep 23 (テレ東BIZ) - 日本の探査機「はやぶさ2」が持ち帰った小惑星「リュウグウ」の石の中に、水が液体の状態で保存されていたことがわかりました。 ...continue reading
Japan space probe finds water in asteroid for first time
Japan space center damaged by Typhoon Nanmadol
itechpost.com - Sep 20
Typhoon Nanmadol stormed through Japan over the weekend and moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, after taking the lives of four people, injuring dozens, starting landslides, and dumping up to two feet of rain in just 24 hours. It also did not spare a space center on Tanegashima island.
Japan JUST REVEALED New Fully Performing Female Robots
Artificial Intelligence News Daily - Sep 19
Japan will see a sharp increase in convenience store robots over the next year, with the addition of drink-stocking robotic assistants at 300 FamilyMart convenience stores across metropolitan areas.
Honda to join lunar rover project by JAXA
Nikkei - Sep 17
Honda Motor will join the development of a lunar rover by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Nikkei has learned.
Japanese professor wins Ig Nobel prize for study on knob turning
theguardian.com - Sep 16
It is one of life’s overlooked arts: the optimal way to turn a knob. Now an investigation into this neglected question has been recognised with one of science’s most coveted accolades: an Ig Nobel prize.
Japan to start Omicron targeted vaccinations next week
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's health ministry says coronavirus vaccinations that target Omicron variants will start next week. The vaccines will be categorized as public inoculations so people can get them for free.
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
NHK - Sep 14
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
NHK - Sep 13
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
NHK - Sep 13
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
NHK - Sep 04
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push
business-standard.com - Sep 01
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
5 Japanese Gadgets Tested By Design Expert | Well Equipped
Epicurious - Aug 30
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa returns for another episode of Well Equipped, this time offering up his review of 5 kitchen gadgets made in Japan.
Japanese scientist sets new national record for deep-sea exploration
NHK - Aug 30
NHK has learned that a Japanese scientist was among the members of an international deep-sea exploration team who reached a depth of 9,801 meters in a recent mission. This marks a new record for Japanese explorers of the ocean's depths.
Popular ibisPaint app bulks up with new features, targets 500m downloads
Nikkei - Aug 29
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Japan to launch two probes to the moon
NHK - Aug 27
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
Japanese drone technology is on display
bollyinside.com - Aug 24
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
