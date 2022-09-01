Young women in Japan want fewer than 2 children, 1st time since 1940

Most young women in Japan who are hoping to get married want only one child or none at all, the first time in postwar history that the average number of desired births has fallen below two, according to a survey, adding to concern about the country's rapidly graying population.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research also found in the survey conducted in 2021 that interest in marriage had declined significantly among young adults since its last poll in 2015, although more than 80 percent still wanted to tie the knot.

The institute has conducted surveys on birth and marriage trends almost every five years since 1940. The 2021 survey received responses from 7,826 unmarried people and 6,834 married couples. ...continue reading