Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea
OKINAWA, Sep 25 (Paolo fromTOKYO) - When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
So it was only natural for many Japan residents to start traveling back to areas like Okinawa, especially since many people had been staying home the past couple years. In fact, the hotel itself seemed to be at near full capacity so perhaps government initiatives were working well….maybe too well. This is our experience with traveling in Japan as a family including my Japanese in-laws and some of things that other travelers should be aware of. ...continue reading
Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
SOLO TRAVEL IN JAPAN ~ Tokyo to Sado Island, Niigata
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
Shiretoko: Where Diverse Nature and Wildlife Live in Harmony | World Natural Heritage in Japan
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
Lockers closed off at Tokyo airport ahead of VIP arrivals for Abe's funeral
NHK - Sep 23
Workers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport are busy closing off hundreds of luggage lockers to prevent explosives from being planted, ahead of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's state funeral on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 23
Workers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport are busy closing off hundreds of luggage lockers to prevent explosives from being planted, ahead of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's state funeral on Tuesday.
Premium Green Seats on Saphir Odoriko with a spectacular view of Japan's natural beauty
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
Hyatt Hotels to open Japan hot spring inns to soak up inbound demand
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
Tokyo encouraging residents to visit public baths
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks: media
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
Nanmadol causes power outages, cell phone disruptions
NHK - Sep 20
Power outages and disruptions to cell phone services continue across the nation in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol.
NHK - Sep 20
Power outages and disruptions to cell phone services continue across the nation in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol.
Visiting Japan's Dog Cafe | Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara
with me JAPAN - Sep 20
I went to Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara the other day. It was my first time to visit a dog cafe and I had so much fun with the cute dogs
with me JAPAN - Sep 20
I went to Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara the other day. It was my first time to visit a dog cafe and I had so much fun with the cute dogs
Stormy weather disrupts Shinkansen services
NHK - Sep 19
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
NHK - Sep 19
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
Trying Japan’s Longest Distance Limited Express in the Only Private Compartment
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 18
I'm going to take the longest distance limited express in Japan from Hakata (Fukuoka) to Miyazaki-kuko and try the only private compartment. It will take 5 hrs 49 min.
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 18
I'm going to take the longest distance limited express in Japan from Hakata (Fukuoka) to Miyazaki-kuko and try the only private compartment. It will take 5 hrs 49 min.
JR Kyushu unveils new sightseeing train
NHK - Sep 16
A railway operator on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu has unveiled a new sightseeing train.
NHK - Sep 16
A railway operator on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu has unveiled a new sightseeing train.
Japan set to announce restart of visa-free tourist travel
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.
15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Top Generality - Sep 15
There is no doubt that Japan is one of the most well-known countries in the world and for good reason! Aside from the fact that millions around the world support anime, Japan’s claim to fame is its culture, food, and of course, all of the natural tourist destinations the country could offer.
Top Generality - Sep 15
There is no doubt that Japan is one of the most well-known countries in the world and for good reason! Aside from the fact that millions around the world support anime, Japan’s claim to fame is its culture, food, and of course, all of the natural tourist destinations the country could offer.
Typhoon Muifa moving north of Ishigaki Island
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7