Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties

A group of Japanese affiliated businesses and the China Public Diplomacy Association organized the two-day event.

At an opening ceremony on Saturday, Japan's Ambassador to China, Tarumi Hideo, said he believes nurturing trust through mutual understanding between the people of the two countries will help lead to a breakthrough in Japan-China relations.

Items on display include Japanese sake, cosmetics and other products. Information on popular sightseeing spots in Japan and places related to manga and anime works is also being exhibited.