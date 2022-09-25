Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral

Roughly 20,000 police officers will be deployed to ramp up security for the funeral at Nippon Budokan in central Tokyo.

About 4,300 people are expected to attend the ceremony. Some 700 of them will be government officials and other dignitaries from overseas and ambassadors based in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is scheduled to hold separate meetings with more than 30 foreign dignitaries from Monday through Wednesday. ...continue reading