Kuruwa Bunshō: Kataoka Nizaemon XIII's Last Performances as Izaemon

As a companion to my previous video, I wanted to share these two old productions of the play Kuruwa Bunshō ("Love Letters from the Pleasure Quarter"), the final performances by Kataoka Nizaemon XIII of Fujiya Izaemon, one of his most successful roles.

The first one took place during the December kaomise program of 1980, at the historical Minami-za theatre in Kyoto, and the second in 1986, at the NHK Hall in Tokyo, for a special televised program.

New footage of Beatles' 1966 visit to Japan made public

NHK - Sep 26

New footage of the Beatles has been made public in Japan. The footage captured scenes of intense police security when the Fab Four visited Japan to perform in more than 55 years ago. Some contained never-before-seen footage.

Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader

Nikkei - Sep 26

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.

Kawamura becomes 1st Japanese to win best director at San Sebastian

Japan Today - Sep 26

Genki Kawamura won best director for his movie "A Hundred Flowers" at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese recipient of the award at the prestigious Spanish event.

Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral

NHK - Sep 26

Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.

Japanese art platform hits back at Chinese pirates with banned political keywords

rfa.org - Sep 26

A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.

Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament

NHK - Sep 26

Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

More kids showing signs of premature aging

Japan Today - Sep 26

Myopia. Fatty liver. Lumbago. High blood pressure due to obesity. Skeletal problems.

Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing two

New Straits Times - Sep 25

A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost

Nikkei - Sep 25

Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.

Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties

NHK - Sep 25

An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.

Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea

Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25

When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.

Japan's Fujitsu opens pet office for more cuddly experience

New Straits Times - Sep 25

Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.

Kuruwa Bunshō: Kataoka Nizaemon XIII's Last Performances as Izaemon

Kabuki In-Depth - Sep 25

Bon Odori Dance Festival | Japan Travel | Local Traditional Culture

Kimono Mom - Sep 25

Today is the day of the Awa Odori dance. It is the largest dance festival in Japan and one of the traditional performing arts with a history of about 400 years.

Does Japan have a plastic problem?

Life Where I'm From - Sep 25

It's not uncommon to go to the produce section of a grocery store and see most of the items wrapped in plastic.