Kawamura becomes 1st Japanese to win best director at San Sebastian
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Sep 26 (Japan Today) - Genki Kawamura won best director for his movie "A Hundred Flowers" at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese recipient of the award at the prestigious Spanish event.
The first feature film directed by Kawamura tells the story of a son who looks after his mother affected by dementia and recalls old memories of her.
The film, released in Japan on Sept. 9, was adapted from a novel of the same name written by Kawamura after his grandmother developed the syndrome. "I want to tell my grandmother in heaven of this joy," the 43-year-old said, expressing his gratitude to the cast and crew at the award ceremony.
Speaking of his surprise at winning the award, Kawamura recounted that he "almost spat out" the white wine he had been drinking at a bar in Bilbao, northern Spain when he got the call. ...continue reading
New footage of Beatles' 1966 visit to Japan made public
NHK - Sep 26
New footage of the Beatles has been made public in Japan. The footage captured scenes of intense police security when the Fab Four visited Japan to perform in more than 55 years ago. Some contained never-before-seen footage.
Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Japan Today - Sep 26
Genki Kawamura won best director for his movie "A Hundred Flowers" at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese recipient of the award at the prestigious Spanish event.
Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
Japanese art platform hits back at Chinese pirates with banned political keywords
rfa.org - Sep 26
A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.
Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament
NHK - Sep 26
Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
More kids showing signs of premature aging
Japan Today - Sep 26
Myopia. Fatty liver. Lumbago. High blood pressure due to obesity. Skeletal problems.
Typhoon lashes central Japan, killing two
New Straits Times - Sep 25
A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, killing two and leaving tens of thousands of households without power, the Kyodo news agency reported.
Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost
Nikkei - Sep 25
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Japan's Fujitsu opens pet office for more cuddly experience
New Straits Times - Sep 25
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
Kuruwa Bunshō: Kataoka Nizaemon XIII's Last Performances as Izaemon
Kabuki In-Depth - Sep 25
As a companion to my previous video, I wanted to share these two old productions of the play Kuruwa Bunshō ("Love Letters from the Pleasure Quarter"), the final performances by Kataoka Nizaemon XIII of Fujiya Izaemon, one of his most successful roles.
Bon Odori Dance Festival | Japan Travel | Local Traditional Culture
Kimono Mom - Sep 25
Today is the day of the Awa Odori dance. It is the largest dance festival in Japan and one of the traditional performing arts with a history of about 400 years.
Does Japan have a plastic problem?
Life Where I'm From - Sep 25
It's not uncommon to go to the produce section of a grocery store and see most of the items wrapped in plastic.
Ohtani Shohei marks 14th win, 200th strikeout
NHK - Sep 25
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels earned his 14th win and 200th strikeout. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday in the Twin Cities.
