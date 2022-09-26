Blowfish season kicks off in Japan with first auction

Before dawn, some 1.7 tons of the torafugu variety arrived at the city's Haedomari fish market, where blowfish is landed most. The catch included the coveted wild blowfish from the Sea of Japan and the Seto Inland Sea. The largest blowfish weighed about 4.5 kilograms.

The auction coincides with the start of blowfish fishing season this month.

Bidding began at 3:20 a.m. Deals were negotiated the traditional way. Individual buyers thrust their hands through a sleeve worn by the seller and indicated how much they would pay by touching his fingers.

This way, their bids were hidden from other buyers.

Bids sank for the third year in a row. The highest price was more than 110 dollars per kilogram, about 14 dollars cheaper than last year. ...continue reading