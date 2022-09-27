Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage
ロシアが日本の外交官をスパイ容疑で拘束
VLADIVOSTOK, Sep 27 (Japan Times) - Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
“A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving classified information, in exchange for money, about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region,” the FSB security service said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
The diplomat had also been soliciting information about “the impact of Western sanctions” on the eastern Primorsky region, the FSB said, according to news agencies.
Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the diplomat was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. ...continue reading
Sep 27 (ANNnewsCH) - ロシア外務省は26日、「ロシアの安全保障上の利益に有害である」として在ウラジオストク日本総領事館の外交官の男性を拘束したと明らかにしました。 ...continue reading
Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral
Thousands of Japanese and foreign dignitaries gather in Tokyo on Tuesday to honour assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, at a rare state funeral that has sparked controversy and protest.
Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Kishida: Japan will further ease Covid border controls
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Unification Church in Japan vows reform after criticism
The Unification Church in Japan pledged Thursday to prevent followers from making "excessive" donations, after criticism of its practices following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan asks foreign guests to wear face masks at Abe's state funeral
Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
7 Imperial family members to attend Abe's state funeral
Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and five other Imperial family members will attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo next week.
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Kishida approval rating sinks to new low of 43%: Nikkei survey
Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plumbed a new low in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as the public expressed discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's investigation of ties between its members and the Unification Church.
Japan govt. ordered to pay damages over death of detained Cameroon man
A Japanese court has ordered the government to pay damages over the death of a Cameroonian man in 2014 while he was detained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture.
40 percent of evacuees from Afghanistan have left Japan over poor support
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
Govt. hotline on ex-Unification Church gets more than 1,000 calls
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
