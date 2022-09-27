Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage

“A Japanese diplomat was detained red-handed while receiving classified information, in exchange for money, about Russia’s cooperation with another country in the Asia-Pacific region,” the FSB security service said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The diplomat had also been soliciting information about “the impact of Western sanctions” on the eastern Primorsky region, the FSB said, according to news agencies.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the diplomat was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours. ...continue reading