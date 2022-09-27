Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral
NHK -- Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
About 20,000 officers have been deployed to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
Police divers checked a moat near the Budokan, for suspicious objects.
Officers were also seen opening manhole covers in the area for inspection.
Roughly 700 foreign dignitaries and ambassadors are attending the funeral.
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio plans to speak individually with about 40 of them.
He met with European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday morning.
He also plans to speak with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others.
Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral
Thousands of Japanese and foreign dignitaries gather in Tokyo on Tuesday to honour assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, at a rare state funeral that has sparked controversy and protest.
Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Kishida: Japan will further ease Covid border controls
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Unification Church in Japan vows reform after criticism
The Unification Church in Japan pledged Thursday to prevent followers from making "excessive" donations, after criticism of its practices following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan asks foreign guests to wear face masks at Abe's state funeral
Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
7 Imperial family members to attend Abe's state funeral
Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and five other Imperial family members will attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo next week.
Man sets himself on fire near Japan PM's office
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Kishida approval rating sinks to new low of 43%: Nikkei survey
Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plumbed a new low in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as the public expressed discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's investigation of ties between its members and the Unification Church.
Japan govt. ordered to pay damages over death of detained Cameroon man
A Japanese court has ordered the government to pay damages over the death of a Cameroonian man in 2014 while he was detained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture.
40 percent of evacuees from Afghanistan have left Japan over poor support
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Kadokawa chairman arrested on suspicion of bribery linked to Tokyo Games
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested the chairman of major Japanese publisher Kadokawa on suspicion of bribing a former executive of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee over a sponsorship deal.
Govt. hotline on ex-Unification Church gets more than 1,000 calls
A Japanese government hotline for people who have problems linked to a religious group formerly known as the Unification Church has fielded more than 1,000 calls in five days.
