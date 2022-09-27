Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral

Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

About 20,000 officers have been deployed to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Police divers checked a moat near the Budokan, for suspicious objects.

Officers were also seen opening manhole covers in the area for inspection.

Roughly 700 foreign dignitaries and ambassadors are attending the funeral.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio plans to speak individually with about 40 of them.

He met with European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday morning.

He also plans to speak with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others.