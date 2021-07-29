Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus

In the opening session of their trial at the Fukuoka District Court, the former nursery school head, Yoko Urakami, 45, and staff member Fumiko Toba, 59, entered a plea of guilty to the charge of professional negligence resulting in death, Kyodo News reported.

The court heard that Urakami, drove the bus on the morning of July 29, 2021, to pick up school children. She and Toba then locked the vehicle after arriving at the school in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, with the boy Toma Kurakake accidentally left onboard.