Binance makes a move on Japan

Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as Japan looks to adopt more web3-friendly policies and shows a generally friendlier approach to crypto. Additionally, “substantial potential for user growth” is cited as a key reason behind the exchange’s renewed interest in the land of the rising sun.

Asked about this move, a Binance spokesperson was quoted as saying that,

“It would be inappropriate to comment on any conversations with regulators.”

They added that the exchange is “committed to working with regulators and policymakers to shape policies that protect consumers, encourage innovation, and move our industry forward.” ...continue reading