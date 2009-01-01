Binance makes a move on Japan
cryptonews.com -- Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The move comes as Japan looks to adopt more web3-friendly policies and shows a generally friendlier approach to crypto. Additionally, “substantial potential for user growth” is cited as a key reason behind the exchange’s renewed interest in the land of the rising sun.
Asked about this move, a Binance spokesperson was quoted as saying that,
“It would be inappropriate to comment on any conversations with regulators.”
They added that the exchange is “committed to working with regulators and policymakers to shape policies that protect consumers, encourage innovation, and move our industry forward.” ...continue reading
Opinion: As Japan reopens, asset owners face better investment options, currency dilemmas
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
Binance makes a move on Japan
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
McDonald's Japan raises prices again on higher ingredient costs
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
Blowfish season kicks off in Japan with first auction
NHK - Sep 27
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
Japan's crypto regulator warns exchanges self-regulating body, criticizes management
cryptonews.com - Sep 27
The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan's crypto market regulator, has issued a renewed warning to the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's crypto exchanges self-regulatory body, about the October full-scale implementation of FATF travel rules for crypto.
Japanese art platform hits back at Chinese pirates with banned political keywords
rfa.org - Sep 26
A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.
Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost
Nikkei - Sep 25
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
Japan's Fujitsu opens pet office for more cuddly experience
New Straits Times - Sep 25
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
Toyota to terminate auto production in Russia
Nikkei - Sep 24
Toyota Motor on Friday announced that it would stop producing automobiles in Russia, citing difficulties supplying key materials and parts in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Without rate hike, impact of Japan's yen intervention likely limited
Nikkei - Sep 23
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
BOJ sticks to monetary easing policy
NHK - Sep 22
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
Forever 21 is returning to Japan, trying to avoid repeating same mistake as last time
Japan Today - Sep 22
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
Honda eyes reviving iconic NSX sports car as EV
Nikkei - Sep 22
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
Eneos ex-Chairman Sugimori asked to leave over harassment allegations
channelnewsasia.com - Sep 22
Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Japan consortium explores other options for Toshiba restructuring -Kyodo
Reuters - Sep 22
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
