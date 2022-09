First death involving electric stand-up scooter in Japan

TOKYO, Sep 28 ( NHK ) - A man has died after suffering a fall from an electric stand-up scooter in Tokyo. Police say it is the first death in Japan involving the vehicle, which is gaining popularity as a convenient means of transport.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department says the 52-year-old company executive fell and hit his head when his scooter bumped into a parking curb.

The accident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Chuo ward on Sunday night. The man was taken to hospital but died on Monday. He was not wearing a helmet. ...continue reading