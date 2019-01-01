Japan's businesses brace for long-awaited return of tourists
One of the last remaining rich economies with tight border controls, and with the yen at quarter-century lows against the dollar, the archipelago is now an affordable and attractive destination for overseas visitors.
That's welcome relief after more than 4,000 enterprises folded after retailers adopted curbs in early 2020 on operating hours and the country closed its borders to tourists.
"When Covid hit, it was hard for us," said Kenya Katayama, mayor of Niseko, a ski resort on the northern island of Hokkaido that's popular with skiers and snowboarders. "So far, winter reservations are doing well."
Spending by inbound travellers totalled 4.8 trillion yen (S$47.7 billion) in 2019 before lockdowns began, according to Nomura Research Institute. The question now is how much of that will come back, and how soon.
The archipelago topped the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index earlier this year; Japanese airlines are already ramping up international flights.
Even so, there's still some uncertainty. A limited reopening in June for group tours failed to attract any meaningful traffic. That's making it difficult for tourist-facing businesses to gauge the level of demand. ...continue reading
straitstimes.com - Sep 28
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
JESSEOGN - Sep 28
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 26
One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
NHK - Sep 23
Workers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport are busy closing off hundreds of luggage lockers to prevent explosives from being planted, ahead of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's state funeral on Tuesday.
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
NHK - Sep 20
Power outages and disruptions to cell phone services continue across the nation in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol.
with me JAPAN - Sep 20
I went to Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara the other day. It was my first time to visit a dog cafe and I had so much fun with the cute dogs
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 18
I'm going to take the longest distance limited express in Japan from Hakata (Fukuoka) to Miyazaki-kuko and try the only private compartment. It will take 5 hrs 49 min.