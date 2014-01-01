Tokyo Olympics bribery arrests widens to third Japan sponsor
五輪汚職３回目の逮捕 大広から1,500万円受領疑い
The latest allegations of dubious payments center on 15 million yen Takahashi and another official received from Daiko Advertising Inc, based in Osaka, central Japan, Tokyo District Prosecutors said in a statement.
The arrests, coming on the same day as the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is drawing foreign dignitaries including IOC President Thomas Bach and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, underline the determination of the prosecutors to get to the bottom of the Olympic scandal.
Japanese culture usually favors “saving face,” and embarrassment on the international stage tends to be avoided. The arrests are also likely a setback for Japan’s ambitions in bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo.
A Daiko official was also arrested. Daiko apologized for the arrests, “for the trouble to customers and stakeholders,” and promised to cooperate with the investigation.
Daiko is the third company in the widening Olympic scandal, after Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that dressed the Japanese Olympic team, and major publisher Kadokawa. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
NHK - Sep 23
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Japan Today - Sep 23
The Unification Church in Japan pledged Thursday to prevent followers from making "excessive" donations, after criticism of its practices following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Kyodo - Sep 22
Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
NHK - Sep 22
Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino and five other Imperial family members will attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo next week.
ucanews.com - Sep 21
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe, local media reported.
Nikkei - Sep 20
Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet plumbed a new low in the latest Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll, as the public expressed discontent with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's investigation of ties between its members and the Unification Church.
NHK - Sep 16
A Japanese court has ordered the government to pay damages over the death of a Cameroonian man in 2014 while he was detained at an immigration center in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Japan Today - Sep 15
Around 40 percent of the 169 people who fled to Japan from Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power in August last year have left their new home due to what they say was pressure and a lack of support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.