Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima

On the 26th, at the residence of Takafumi Miyamoto (77) in Ibara City, a woman believed to be his eldest daughter Chien Ando (50) and Miyamoto's wife Yukie (74) were found dead.

After the incident, it was discovered that Yukie's car, which had disappeared from the residence, was found in a parking lot in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture around noon on the 27th.

The police are searching for the whereabouts of Miyamoto's grandson, a 25-year-old man who lives next door and may have used the vehicle.