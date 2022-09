Yoshinoya, Hanamaru Udon to raise prices from October

TOKYO, Sep 28 ( News On Japan ) - Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.

All sizes will be raised by 20 yen, including the "Namimori Beef Bowl", which will be 408 yen excluding tax.

This is the first beef bowl price increase in about a year.

In addition, Hanamaru Udon will raise the price of its main udon products by 10 yen to 100 yen.