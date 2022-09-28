NTT Docomo to invest $415 mil. in metaverse business

The metaverse is a virtual space where users interact in a computer-generated environment.

A new subsidiary, NTT Qonoq will provide entertainment-related services such as virtual live performances. It will also offer metaverse space to other companies.

NTT Docomo aims to make the projects a key new revenue source. Growth in the mobile phone business has been sluggish due to Japan's declining population.

The company plans to work with a range of partners to provide a variety of content.