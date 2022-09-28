NTT Docomo to invest $415 mil. in metaverse business
NTTドコモ、XR事業の新会社を来月から始動 “新しい価値”提供へ
TOKYO, Sep 29 (NHK) - Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
The metaverse is a virtual space where users interact in a computer-generated environment.
A new subsidiary, NTT Qonoq will provide entertainment-related services such as virtual live performances. It will also offer metaverse space to other companies.
NTT Docomo aims to make the projects a key new revenue source. Growth in the mobile phone business has been sluggish due to Japan's declining population.
The company plans to work with a range of partners to provide a variety of content.
Sep 29 (ANNnewsCH) - NTTドコモは現実の世界と仮想の世界を融合することで疑似体験を提供するXR事業について、新会社が来月1日から業務を始めると発表しました。 ...continue reading
NTT Docomo to invest $415 mil. in metaverse business
NHK - Sep 29
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
NHK - Sep 29
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
EV charging stations in Japan get boost from top travel agency JTB
Nikkei - Sep 29
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Sep 29
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
Yoshinoya, Hanamaru Udon to raise prices from October
News On Japan - Sep 28
Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.
News On Japan - Sep 28
Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.
'Femtech' gains traction in Japanese worker benefits
Nikkei - Sep 28
From birth control to increased access to doctors, more Japanese companies are including so-called femtech services in their benefits package to address health concerns unique to their female workers.
Nikkei - Sep 28
From birth control to increased access to doctors, more Japanese companies are including so-called femtech services in their benefits package to address health concerns unique to their female workers.
Opinion: As Japan reopens, asset owners face better investment options, currency dilemmas
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
Binance makes a move on Japan
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
McDonald's Japan raises prices again on higher ingredient costs
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
Blowfish season kicks off in Japan with first auction
NHK - Sep 27
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
NHK - Sep 27
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
Japan's crypto regulator warns exchanges self-regulating body, criticizes management
cryptonews.com - Sep 27
The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan's crypto market regulator, has issued a renewed warning to the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's crypto exchanges self-regulatory body, about the October full-scale implementation of FATF travel rules for crypto.
cryptonews.com - Sep 27
The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan's crypto market regulator, has issued a renewed warning to the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's crypto exchanges self-regulatory body, about the October full-scale implementation of FATF travel rules for crypto.
Casino Promotions As A Way to Win More
newsonjapan.com - Sep 27
With the introduction of the Internet, wagering has become quite competitive, and in order to compete, most casinos provide fresh Internet bonuses and promotions to keep their clients playing.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 27
With the introduction of the Internet, wagering has become quite competitive, and in order to compete, most casinos provide fresh Internet bonuses and promotions to keep their clients playing.
Japanese art platform hits back at Chinese pirates with banned political keywords
rfa.org - Sep 26
A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.
rfa.org - Sep 26
A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.
Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost
Nikkei - Sep 25
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
Nikkei - Sep 25
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
Japan's Fujitsu opens pet office for more cuddly experience
New Straits Times - Sep 25
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
New Straits Times - Sep 25
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
Toyota to terminate auto production in Russia
Nikkei - Sep 24
Toyota Motor on Friday announced that it would stop producing automobiles in Russia, citing difficulties supplying key materials and parts in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Nikkei - Sep 24
Toyota Motor on Friday announced that it would stop producing automobiles in Russia, citing difficulties supplying key materials and parts in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Without rate hike, impact of Japan's yen intervention likely limited
Nikkei - Sep 23
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
Nikkei - Sep 23
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
BOJ sticks to monetary easing policy
NHK - Sep 22
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
NHK - Sep 22
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7