Ryoko Yonekura cancels return engagement in Broadway's Chicago

米倉涼子 ミュージカル「CHICAGO」ドクターストップで降板「激痛改善されず…」
Yonekura will also be unable to star in the upcoming Japan tour of the musical, which will be presented December 14-31 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C. The tour will feature principals from both the West End and cast members who continue to tour worldwide.
In 2008 Yonekura portrayed Roxie in the Japanese production of Chicago; she subsequently made her Broadway debut in that part in 2012 and returned in 2017 and 2019. She has had an extensive career on stage and on screen, including playing surgeon Michiko Daimon in the Japanese TV series Doctor X.
The Broadway company currently features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra Faye-Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angel Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.
NHK - Sep 29
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Japan Today - Sep 29
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
playbill.com - Sep 29
Japanese actor Ryoko Yonekura, who was scheduled to play a limited return engagement in the Broadway production of the Tony-winning revival of Chicago November 7-20 at the Ambassador Theatre, has canceled that stint under doctor's orders due to a lower back injury.
BBC - Sep 29
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?
Nikkei - Sep 29
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
Sumostew - Sep 28
It seem everybody is raving about the young wrestler Hokuseiho and it's not just you... even the great Yokozuna Hakuho saw the potential in him when he was just 7 years old.
News On Japan - Sep 28
Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.
News On Japan - Sep 28
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Nikkei - Sep 28
From birth control to increased access to doctors, more Japanese companies are including so-called femtech services in their benefits package to address health concerns unique to their female workers.
straitstimes.com - Sep 28
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 28
A man has died after suffering a fall from an electric stand-up scooter in Tokyo. Police say it is the first death in Japan involving the vehicle, which is gaining popularity as a convenient means of transport.
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.