Ryoko Yonekura cancels return engagement in Broadway's Chicago

Yonekura will also be unable to star in the upcoming Japan tour of the musical, which will be presented December 14-31 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C. The tour will feature principals from both the West End and cast members who continue to tour worldwide.

In 2008 Yonekura portrayed Roxie in the Japanese production of Chicago; she subsequently made her Broadway debut in that part in 2012 and returned in 2017 and 2019. She has had an extensive career on stage and on screen, including playing surgeon Michiko Daimon in the Japanese TV series Doctor X.

The Broadway company currently features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra Faye-Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angel Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.