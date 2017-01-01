Analog Japan sinks to record low in global digital ranking

In the latest World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, published by Switzerland's Institute for Management Development (IMD), Japan placed 29th out of 63 economies, sliding one notch from last year to its worst place since the rankings began in 2017.

Japan continues to lag behind Asian economies Singapore (fourth), South Korea (eighth), Hong Kong (ninth), Taiwan (11th) and China (17th) in the rankings.

The ranking grades an economy based on knowledge, technology and future readiness. Japan suffered the most attrition in the knowledge category, dropping three spots from last year to 28th place.

Fueling this outcome is a dearth of personnel, digital skills and international experience. Japan will be short 450,000 information technology professionals in 2030, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. ...continue reading