Analog Japan sinks to record low in global digital ranking
In the latest World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, published by Switzerland's Institute for Management Development (IMD), Japan placed 29th out of 63 economies, sliding one notch from last year to its worst place since the rankings began in 2017.
Japan continues to lag behind Asian economies Singapore (fourth), South Korea (eighth), Hong Kong (ninth), Taiwan (11th) and China (17th) in the rankings.
The ranking grades an economy based on knowledge, technology and future readiness. Japan suffered the most attrition in the knowledge category, dropping three spots from last year to 28th place.
Fueling this outcome is a dearth of personnel, digital skills and international experience. Japan will be short 450,000 information technology professionals in 2030, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Sep 29
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Nikkei - Sep 29
Japan has hit a new bottom in terms of global digital competitiveness, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, underscoring the country's difficulty in modernizing public- and private-sector systems.
AsiaNews - Sep 29
Beer sales typically decrease after the long, hot summer has ended, but they are continuing to rise in September as impending price hikes have consumers bucking that trend as they squirrel away their favorite brews.
NHK - Sep 29
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
Nikkei - Sep 29
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
News On Japan - Sep 28
Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.
Nikkei - Sep 28
From birth control to increased access to doctors, more Japanese companies are including so-called femtech services in their benefits package to address health concerns unique to their female workers.
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
NHK - Sep 27
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
cryptonews.com - Sep 27
The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan's crypto market regulator, has issued a renewed warning to the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA), the country's crypto exchanges self-regulatory body, about the October full-scale implementation of FATF travel rules for crypto.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 27
rfa.org - Sep 26
A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.
Nikkei - Sep 25
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
New Straits Times - Sep 25
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.