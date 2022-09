Humanoid robot laughs along with human conversation

KYOTO, Sep 30 ( NHK ) - A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.

The group, led by Assistant Professor Inoue Koji of Kyoto University's Graduate School of Informatics, showed off its creation on Wednesday.

The researchers added artificial intelligence to an existing humanoid robot capable of simple conversations to allow it to analyze laughter.

The robot tunes into a human voice and laughs along naturally to suit the volume and content of the conversation. ...continue reading