Alleged administrator of sites linking to pirated anime arrested in Japan
SAPPORO, Sep 30 (animenewsnetwork.com) - The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) announced that the Hokkaido Police Headquarters and the Sapporo District West Police Station have accused and arrested a man who operated multiple websites that linked to pirated anime on Thursday.
The alleged administrator of the websites set up links to about 2,000 anime works uploaded to pirate sites outside Japan.
The man provided a link to the illegally uploaded 25th episode of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime on April 19. ...continue reading
Budget sushi mogul arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets
NHK - Oct 01
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
NHK - Oct 01
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
Japan plans more stimulus to tackle inflation, low yen
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
Japan health panel recommends allowing import, use of medical marijuana products
Reuters - Sep 30
A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.
Reuters - Sep 30
A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Why Living in Japan Will Make You SKINNY
Mrs Eats - Sep 30
Japanese people are really thin! It’s probably one of the first things you’ll notice when you come here! But the question is, why?
Mrs Eats - Sep 30
Japanese people are really thin! It’s probably one of the first things you’ll notice when you come here! But the question is, why?
Humanoid robot laughs along with human conversation
NHK - Sep 30
A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.
NHK - Sep 30
A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.
Daria Saville Vlogs From Tokyo, Japan
Tennis Channel - Sep 30
Australian tennis player Daria Saville vlogs her trip to Tokyo for the Japan Open. She tries new snacks, avoids a typhoon, and discusses her injury suffered in the first round of the tournament.
Tennis Channel - Sep 30
Australian tennis player Daria Saville vlogs her trip to Tokyo for the Japan Open. She tries new snacks, avoids a typhoon, and discusses her injury suffered in the first round of the tournament.
Alleged administrator of sites linking to pirated anime arrested in Japan
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 30
The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) announced that the Hokkaido Police Headquarters and the Sapporo District West Police Station have accused and arrested a man who operated multiple websites that linked to pirated anime on Thursday.
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 30
The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) announced that the Hokkaido Police Headquarters and the Sapporo District West Police Station have accused and arrested a man who operated multiple websites that linked to pirated anime on Thursday.
GIC seeks Japan property deals as yen falls and tourists return
Business Times - Sep 30
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Business Times - Sep 30
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo fans, sponsors
AP - Sep 30
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games.
AP - Sep 30
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games.
現在仮想通貨を取引するべき投資家
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
2022年に入ってから仮想通貨市場は低迷が続き、仮想通貨関連メディアでは「仮想通貨冬の時代」と言われることが増えた。
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
2022年に入ってから仮想通貨市場は低迷が続き、仮想通貨関連メディアでは「仮想通貨冬の時代」と言われることが増えた。
How to Play at Online Casinos for Real Money
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
Playing at online casinos for real money is only simple at first glance.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
Playing at online casinos for real money is only simple at first glance.
Japan conducts first air force drill with Germany at home
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
Japan, China mark 50 years since normalization of ties amid tensions
Japan Today - Sep 29
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Japan Today - Sep 29
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Entertainment Page: 1 | 2 | 3