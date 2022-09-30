Japan plans more stimulus to tackle inflation, low yen
岸田総理 経済対策指示 電気代軽減で新制度も
TOKYO, Sep 30 (RFI) - Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told ministers to draft the relief package by the end of October so it can be passed by parliament this year, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
He did not give a figure for the measures, but said they would include "efforts to deal with rising prices and to encourage wage increases". ...continue reading
Sep 30 (ANNnewsCH) - 岸田総理大臣は30日朝の閣議で、物価高や急激な円安への対応などを柱とした総合経済対策の策定を全閣僚に指示しました。 ...continue reading
Japan plans more stimulus to tackle inflation, low yen
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
Minister calls for mandatory safety devices on nursery school buses
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.
Japan conducts first air force drill with Germany at home
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
Kishida finishes meetings with some 40 foreign dignitaries
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Tokyo Olympics bribery arrests widens to third Japan sponsor
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan's junior ruling party Komeito approves 8th term for leader
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
Tight security in Tokyo as foreign dignitaries arrive for Abe's state funeral
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
Event ahead of 50th anniversary of Japan, China normalizing ties
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.
Kishida: Japan will further ease Covid border controls
NHK - Sep 23
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
NHK - Sep 23
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has said Japan will further ease border controls aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Unification Church in Japan vows reform after criticism
Japan Today - Sep 23
The Unification Church in Japan pledged Thursday to prevent followers from making "excessive" donations, after criticism of its practices following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan Today - Sep 23
The Unification Church in Japan pledged Thursday to prevent followers from making "excessive" donations, after criticism of its practices following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan asks foreign guests to wear face masks at Abe's state funeral
Kyodo - Sep 22
Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
Kyodo - Sep 22
Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7