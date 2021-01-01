Japan's digital minister says he's ready for a fight
日本の「デジタル競争力」今年は29位 63の国と地域で 1位はデンマーク
TOKYO, Oct 01 (AFP) - Japan's media-savvy digital minister said Friday he's ready to take an iron-fisted approach to speed up the nation's slow embrace of online services at government offices and workplaces.
Taro Kono — a political heavyweight who has been minister of defence, foreign affairs and Covid vaccines — has already declared war on fax machines, floppy disks and other obsolete technologies that are still common in the world’s third-largest economy.
Japan is often internationally considered a byword for high-tech, but fax machines are still routinely used by businesses and households along with email and texting apps.
Floppy disks and CD-ROMs are less visible to consumers, but some official documents are legally required to be stored in these outdated formats. ...continue reading
Oct 01 (ANNnewsCH) - 今年の「デジタル競争力ランキング」が発表され、63の国と地域のうち、日本は去年より1つ下がって29位でした。 ...continue reading
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?
Japan’s COVID herd immunity near 90% after Omicron wave, study says
Japan’s population level immunity to COVID-19 has reached about 90% in major population areas after a recent Omicron wave, though that level of protection is likely to diminish in a matter of months, according to a study published on Tuesday.
Japanese firm launches the world's first hoverbike that can fly up to 40 minutes
Japanese firm AERWINS introduced the world's first flying bike
Japan space probe finds water in asteroid for first time
Water has been found in an asteroid sample collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, marking the first such discovery and shedding light on how the Earth's oceans may have formed.
Japan space center damaged by Typhoon Nanmadol
Typhoon Nanmadol stormed through Japan over the weekend and moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, after taking the lives of four people, injuring dozens, starting landslides, and dumping up to two feet of rain in just 24 hours. It also did not spare a space center on Tanegashima island.
Japan JUST REVEALED New Fully Performing Female Robots
Japan will see a sharp increase in convenience store robots over the next year, with the addition of drink-stocking robotic assistants at 300 FamilyMart convenience stores across metropolitan areas.
Honda to join lunar rover project by JAXA
Honda Motor will join the development of a lunar rover by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Nikkei has learned.
Japanese professor wins Ig Nobel prize for study on knob turning
It is one of life’s overlooked arts: the optimal way to turn a knob. Now an investigation into this neglected question has been recognised with one of science’s most coveted accolades: an Ig Nobel prize.
Japan to start Omicron targeted vaccinations next week
Japan's health ministry says coronavirus vaccinations that target Omicron variants will start next week. The vaccines will be categorized as public inoculations so people can get them for free.
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
5 Japanese Gadgets Tested By Design Expert | Well Equipped
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa returns for another episode of Well Equipped, this time offering up his review of 5 kitchen gadgets made in Japan.
