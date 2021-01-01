Japan's digital minister says he's ready for a fight

Taro Kono — a political heavyweight who has been minister of defence, foreign affairs and Covid vaccines — has already declared war on fax machines, floppy disks and other obsolete technologies that are still common in the world’s third-largest economy.

Japan is often internationally considered a byword for high-tech, but fax machines are still routinely used by businesses and households along with email and texting apps.

Floppy disks and CD-ROMs are less visible to consumers, but some official documents are legally required to be stored in these outdated formats. ...continue reading