Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies
アントニオ猪木さん死去 79歳 元プロレスラーで参議院議員を2期務める
TOKYO, Oct 01 (DW News) - Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
Inoki was well-known for his bout against boxing legend Muhammad Ali as well as for his ties to North Korea.
"New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki," the company said on Twitter.
According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, he died of heart failure. ...continue reading
Oct 01 (ANNnewsCH) - アントニオ猪木さんが亡くなりました。 アントニオ猪木さんは元プロレスラーで、参議院議員を2期務めました。79歳でした。
Travel alone on a luxury sightseeing express train (Kyoto→Osaka) | Aoniyoshi
At JAPAN - Oct 01
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
At JAPAN - Oct 01
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies
DW News - Oct 01
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
DW News - Oct 01
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
Japan's digital minister says he's ready for a fight
AFP - Oct 01
Japan's media-savvy digital minister said Friday he's ready to take an iron-fisted approach to speed up the nation's slow embrace of online services at government offices and workplaces.
AFP - Oct 01
Japan's media-savvy digital minister said Friday he's ready to take an iron-fisted approach to speed up the nation's slow embrace of online services at government offices and workplaces.
Mt Fuji's 1st snow earlier than usual
News On Japan - Oct 01
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
Budget sushi mogul arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets
NHK - Oct 01
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
NHK - Oct 01
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
Japan plans more stimulus to tackle inflation, low yen
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
Japan health panel recommends allowing import, use of medical marijuana products
Reuters - Sep 30
A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.
Reuters - Sep 30
A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday recommended revising the nation's drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Why Living in Japan Will Make You SKINNY
Mrs Eats - Sep 30
Japanese people are really thin! It’s probably one of the first things you’ll notice when you come here! But the question is, why?
Mrs Eats - Sep 30
Japanese people are really thin! It’s probably one of the first things you’ll notice when you come here! But the question is, why?
Humanoid robot laughs along with human conversation
NHK - Sep 30
A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.
NHK - Sep 30
A research group at Kyoto University has developed a robot that's a lot more sociable than the average android. It appears to understand humor and can laugh along with its human companions.
Daria Saville Vlogs From Tokyo, Japan
Tennis Channel - Sep 30
Australian tennis player Daria Saville vlogs her trip to Tokyo for the Japan Open. She tries new snacks, avoids a typhoon, and discusses her injury suffered in the first round of the tournament.
Tennis Channel - Sep 30
Australian tennis player Daria Saville vlogs her trip to Tokyo for the Japan Open. She tries new snacks, avoids a typhoon, and discusses her injury suffered in the first round of the tournament.
Alleged administrator of sites linking to pirated anime arrested in Japan
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 30
The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) announced that the Hokkaido Police Headquarters and the Sapporo District West Police Station have accused and arrested a man who operated multiple websites that linked to pirated anime on Thursday.
animenewsnetwork.com - Sep 30
The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) announced that the Hokkaido Police Headquarters and the Sapporo District West Police Station have accused and arrested a man who operated multiple websites that linked to pirated anime on Thursday.
GIC seeks Japan property deals as yen falls and tourists return
Business Times - Sep 30
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Business Times - Sep 30
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo fans, sponsors
AP - Sep 30
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games.
AP - Sep 30
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7