Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies

Inoki was well-known for his bout against boxing legend Muhammad Ali as well as for his ties to North Korea.

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki," the company said on Twitter.

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, he died of heart failure. ...continue reading

Oct 01 (ANNnewsCH) - アントニオ猪木さんが亡くなりました。 アントニオ猪木さんは元プロレスラーで、参議院議員を2期務めました。79歳でした。