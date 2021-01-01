Google Japan introduces a 1.6 meter keyboard where all the keys are in a row

Forget everything you know about keyboards. Google Japan just submitted G-board Bara keyboard in the form of bar with the keys in a rowwhich measures 1.6 meters long.

It sounds really crazy, but Google claims that this keyboard with custom keys it is much more ergonomic, and has unsuspected utilities.

What Google Japan has done is to place the more than 100 keys of a conventional keyboard, all in a row. Thus he has obtained a keyboard 165 centimeters long, for only 2 centimeters wide. ...continue reading