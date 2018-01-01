Tennis: Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korea Open

Yoshihito Nishioka stunned fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to win the Korea Open on Sunday for his second ATP title.

The Japanese player is set to rise to a career-high 41 after adding the Seoul crown to his triumph at the 2018 Shenzhen Open in China.

Nishioka defeated world No 2 Casper Ruud on the way to the final and he was neck-and-neck in the first set against Canada’s Shapovalov, until he broke in the 10th game to take the first set. ...continue reading