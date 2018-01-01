Tennis: Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korea Open
blueprint -- Oct 03
Yoshihito Nishioka stunned fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to win the Korea Open on Sunday for his second ATP title.
The Japanese player is set to rise to a career-high 41 after adding the Seoul crown to his triumph at the 2018 Shenzhen Open in China.
Nishioka defeated world No 2 Casper Ruud on the way to the final and he was neck-and-neck in the first set against Canada’s Shapovalov, until he broke in the 10th game to take the first set. ...continue reading
Ohtani signs $30 mil. deal with Angels for 2023 season
NHK - Oct 02
The Los Angeles Angels say two-way superstar Ohtani Shohei has signed a one-year deal worth 30 million dollars for the 2023 season.
Daria Saville Vlogs From Tokyo, Japan
Tennis Channel - Sep 30
Australian tennis player Daria Saville vlogs her trip to Tokyo for the Japan Open. She tries new snacks, avoids a typhoon, and discusses her injury suffered in the first round of the tournament.
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo fans, sponsors
AP - Sep 30
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games.
Online Sports Betting In Japan: How Popular Is It?
newsonjapan.com - Sep 29
Sports betting is becoming increasingly popular in Japan, with more and more people turning to the internet to place their bets.
Japan finishes its preparation for the World Cup with a positive balance
newsonjapan.com - Sep 29
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is less than 2 months away and Japanese fans are eagerly waiting for the display of the football national team in the first World Cup in an Arab country.
What's so special about Hokuseiho?
Sumostew - Sep 28
It seem everybody is raving about the young wrestler Hokuseiho and it's not just you... even the great Yokozuna Hakuho saw the potential in him when he was just 7 years old.
Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament
NHK - Sep 26
Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
Ohtani Shohei marks 14th win, 200th strikeout
NHK - Sep 25
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels earned his 14th win and 200th strikeout. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday in the Twin Cities.
Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with stomach pain
sportstar - Sep 22
Naomi Osaka’s woes deepened when the struggling former world number one pulled out of Japan Open in Tokyo complaining of abdominal pain on Thursday.
"Shiko" The sumo exercise you need to try
Sumostew - Sep 20
Shiko is a basic sumo exercise but what makes this exercise so special? Shiko has a lot of benefits even if you aren't training to become a sumo wrestler. This exercise is great for mobility, pain management, and reduces stress that's been around for centuries!
Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest winner of Japanese major
Kyodo - Sep 12
Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.
Japan national rugby team steps up training one year before World Cup
NHK - Sep 09
Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.
Sumo: Former yokozuna Hakuho to hold retirement ceremony in January
Kyodo - Sep 06
Former yokozuna Hakuho will hold his official retirement ceremony on Jan. 28 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, the winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournaments announced Monday in an online press conference.
A closer look at iconic Japanese circuit, the Fuji International Speedway
Asian Le Mans Series - Sep 06
The 富士スピードウェイ Fuji International Speedway is a circuit that has featured on the Asian Le Mans Series calendar in past seasons and we have some great memories from this iconic Japanese track!
Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate
ancient-origins.net - Sep 05
Karate’s origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).
