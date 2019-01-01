Kishida pinning hopes on big-spending tourists to revive economy
岸田総理「日本経済を必ず再生させる」物価高対策の中身は？臨時国会召集
In a policy speech marking the start of an extraordinary Diet session, Kishida also said the government will make use of the benefit of the Japanese yen's rapid depreciation while vowing to continue easing the country's coronavirus border controls.
The weaker yen has been driving up import prices, but Kishida expressed readiness to tackle rising energy costs, committing to "unprecedented" steps to alleviate the burden on households and companies.
With the public suffering from higher costs, Kishida said his government plans to encourage wage increases by investing 1 trillion yen over five years in human resource development in promising fields.
During Monday's speech, Kishida said his government has focused on three areas -- responses to higher prices stemming from the yen's slide, wage hikes as well as investment for economic expansion.
Inbound tourism served as a key growth driver for the world's third-biggest economy before the coronavirus spread in early 2020. Spending by overseas travelers in Japan stood at a record 4.8 trillion yen in 2019, but plummeted to about 120 billion yen in 2021....continue reading
NHK - Oct 04
The Japanese government says a North Korean missile has flown over Japan and fallen into the ocean.
Al Jazeera - Oct 04
Fumio Kishida wants to boost the country’s military capabilities over the next five years.
Japan Today - Oct 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to revive the nation's pandemic-battered inbound tourism industry by setting a new goal of increasing foreign tourists' total spending to more than 5 trillion yen annually.
RFI - Sep 30
Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.
NHK - Sep 30
Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.
NHK - Sep 29
The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force conducted their first exercise around Japan on Wednesday, as Berlin increases its involvement in Indo-Pacific security.
NHK - Sep 29
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has finished a series of meetings with about 40 foreign dignitaries who were in Tokyo for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Japan Today - Sep 28
Bribery allegations against a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member ensnared a third company that sponsored the Games, as Japanese prosecutors “re-arrested” Haruyuki Takahashi for the third time Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Nikkei - Sep 26
Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Sunday endorsed an eighth term for its leader Natsuo Yamaguchi ahead of a spate of local assembly elections next spring.
NHK - Sep 26
Tokyo police have tightened security as many foreign dignitaries are arriving in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo on Tuesday.
NHK - Sep 25
An event to introduce Japanese products and culture is underway in Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between Japan and China.