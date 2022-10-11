Bonuses at Red Dog American Casino | What The Operator Can Offer Gamblers?

Red Dog online casino successfully attracts players from over 220 countries, including the United States.

The casino is licensed by Curacao. The website belongs to the ArbathSolutions OU company. Players are offered excellent conditions: popular payment methods, flexible financial limits, content from leading providers, and a convenient website with support for over 10 languages. Most players sign up at the website for the sake of profitable promos. You should find out what promotions the marketing department has prepared and take advantage of the most suitable ones.

Bonuses for New Players

Promotions and bonuses at Red Dog Casino are different. Marketers have developed generous promos for new players. You can start playing on the website without deposit and financial risks. A $40 no deposit is available. It is provided for creating a personal account. Activation of a promo code is not required. Bonus and prize withdrawal from it is possible after wagering. Wager is x50.

Additionally, it relies 225% for the first deposit. To receive it, you have to deposit $10 or more. Bonus and personal funds of the new player are summed up. To transfer it is required to make a turnover multiple of 30. The money can be spent only in the slot machines.

Promotions for Regular Players

Active players can count on a solid boost to the deposit. Marketers offer 3 versions of reloads. You can get only one per week. The amount directly depends on the deposit amount.

If you deposit $30, the system will give 120%. A deposit of $75 will increase the amount by 135%. Deposit $150 and you'll get a record-breaking 160%.

At reloads set wager equal to x35. Wagering terms are 7 days. Withdrawal is allowed and the prizes received from it. There are no limits. Red Dog Casino bonus and personal funds are summed up when taking the gift and are subject to turnover.

Free Spins in Popular Slots

Additionally, every week the online casino gives out free spins. 120 spins are provided in the Thai Emerald slot machine. In order for the system to accrue a gift, you will have to transfer to the balance from $10. Wager is x30.

The gambling website actively promotes new items among players. You can test them with the maximum benefit. Now there is an offer for a Desert Raider slot Real Time Gaming provider.

You can get 110 free spins for referring a friend. For charging it is necessary he was registered by the affiliate link. It will also be required to deposit $10 into the balance.

The wager is x5. You can bet in different slot machines when wagering. The maximum amount is $5. Limits for the withdrawal of prizes are not provided.