Maglev shows off speed on test-run
YAMANASHI, Oct 06 (NHK) - A levitating train in central Japan has long been in development, and the company behind it has shown off its dazzling speed.
Central Japan Railway invited about 100 members of the media for a test ride on the Maglev in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo.
The train reached a speed of 500 kilometers per hour.
The company has been running the latest model on its test track since 2020.
Company officials say they improved the design of the train's nose section to cut air resistance by about 13 percent. They say that will also help reduce power consumption and noise. ...continue reading
JAXA recruits companies to develop space toothpaste, body wipes
Google Japan introduces a 1.6 meter keyboard where all the keys are in a row
Japan's digital minister says he's ready for a fight
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Japan’s COVID herd immunity near 90% after Omicron wave, study says
Japanese firm launches the world's first hoverbike that can fly up to 40 minutes
Japan space probe finds water in asteroid for first time
Japan space center damaged by Typhoon Nanmadol
Japan JUST REVEALED New Fully Performing Female Robots
Honda to join lunar rover project by JAXA
Japanese professor wins Ig Nobel prize for study on knob turning
Japan to start Omicron targeted vaccinations next week
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
