Maglev shows off speed on test-run

Central Japan Railway invited about 100 members of the media for a test ride on the Maglev in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

The train reached a speed of 500 kilometers per hour.

The company has been running the latest model on its test track since 2020.

Company officials say they improved the design of the train's nose section to cut air resistance by about 13 percent. They say that will also help reduce power consumption and noise. ...continue reading