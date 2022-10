Myanmar tribunal sentences Japanese documentary maker to prison

BANGKOK, Oct 06 ( Nikkei ) - A Myanmar military tribunal on Wednesday sentenced Japanese video journalist Toru Kubota to seven years in prison for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, according to diplomatic sources.

Kubota had entered Myanmar in mid-July to shoot a documentary. He was detained by security forces in Yangon on July 30 after recording protests against the country's military regime.

The Myanmar military says that Kubota entered the country on a tourist visa and communicated with protest organizers. Court deliberations continue on charges of immigration law violations. ...continue reading