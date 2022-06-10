Sex bomb: Japan suspect bag turns out to be 'adult goods'

Police in central Japan's Kakegawa received a call Wednesday morning about an unattended, silver briefcase in the parking lot of a municipal cemetery, a spokesman for the force told AFP Thursday.

The regional bomb squad was dispatched while officers blocked roads within roughly a 300-meter radius of the briefcase for more than 3 hours.

Local media sent a helicopter to capture the delicate and potentially risky work of the experts at the scene.

But after close examination, the team found "adult goods" inside the briefcase, the officer said, without elaborating further. ...continue reading