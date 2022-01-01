Toyota restarts output of first EV after resolving safety issues
Japan auto giant aims to compete with rivals after recall of bZ4X crossover
TOKYO, Oct 07 (Nikkei) - Toyota Motor said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months.
Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose.
Subaru, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.
A recall notice submitted to Japan's transport ministry by Toyota in June said that sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle.
The automaker on Thursday said in a filing to the ministry that it would make sure hub bolts were replaced and properly tightened in new versions of the bZ4X. ...continue reading
Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen’s pain
When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
Toyota restarts output of first EV after resolving safety issues
Toyota Motor said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months.
iPhone 14 cheapest in Japan among 37 countries: survey
The iPhone 14 launched by Apple Inc. in September was cheaper in Japan than 36 other major countries and regions in the world, a survey showed Wednesday.
McDonald's switches to paper straws, wooden utensils across Japan
McDonald's Japan will adopt paper straws and wooden utensils at all locations starting on Friday, a move that the fast-food chain expects will eliminate 900 tonnes of plastic waste a year, Nikkei has learned.
Japan’s AirDo and Solaseed Air complete merger
Japanese carriers AirDo and Solaseed Air merged their operations on Monday to cut costs and create a stronger business in the face of greater business uncertainty.
Why I had to leave Japan to launch my gaming company
Regulators and tax rules are fueling a new brain drain
Japan's business mood worsens in third quarter, Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey shows
Japanese manufacturers' business mood worsened in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed on Monday, bolstering views that the weakening yen and its inflationary impact on business costs undermined a fragile economic recovery.
Automation technology to boost Japan’s logistics industry
The logistics industry is paying attention to technology that automates work. Automation technology can bring efficiency and solve challenges that Japanese industries face.
Budget sushi mogul arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
GIC seeks Japan property deals as yen falls and tourists return
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Toyota president: California zero-emission requirements hard to meet
Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements, which seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, will be "difficult" to meet.
Japan's Daikin says it will assemble air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews Africa expansion
Daikin Industries will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as the Japanese company renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the company's India business said on Thursday.
Japan, China mark 50 years since normalization of ties amid tensions
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Analog Japan sinks to record low in global digital ranking
Japan has hit a new bottom in terms of global digital competitiveness, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, underscoring the country's difficulty in modernizing public- and private-sector systems.
