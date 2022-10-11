Nintendo unveils trailer for long-awaited Super Mario movie

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie," created with U.S.-based Illumination Entertainment, known for the Minions franchise, will be released next year on April 7 in the U.S. and April 28 in Japan. It was initially scheduled for release during the 2022 year-end holiday season.

The two-minute trailer showed the villain Bowser attacking penguins and trying to rule the world when Mario's adventure begins in the Mushroom Kingdom led by Toad. Mario's cowardly brother Luigi also makes an appearance.