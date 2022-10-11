What is Puppet Acting? Ningyōburi in Kabuki
Kabuki In-Depth -- Oct 08
In this video, we take a look at the traditional Kamigata acting style of ningyōburi ("puppet acting"), which uses the bunraku theatre as a source of inspiration for the portrayal of certain roles during dramatic highlights.
Japan's missing children: The lingering trauma of North Korean abductions
FRANCE 24 English - Oct 08
In the 1970s and 1980s, North Korea organised a kidnapping campaign in "enemy" countries. As one of its closest neighbours, Japan became a prime target.
ANA flight bookings quintuple after Japan announces reopening
Nikkei - Oct 08
Reservations for international flights to Japan in December and January have increased fivefold ahead of next week's resumption of visa-free travel, All Nippon Airways said Friday.
What is Puppet Acting? Ningyōburi in Kabuki
‘US bases on Okinawa inevitable’: perceptions shift in Japan on American military presence
South China Morning Post - Oct 08
For decades, residents of the Japanese island of Okinawa have strongly opposed hosting the dozens of US military bases set up there. But a subtle shift in perception appears to be under way among Okinawan, driven by heightening regional security concerns.
Nintendo unveils trailer for long-awaited Super Mario movie
Nikkei - Oct 07
Nintendo released a trailer for its first movie on Friday, the latest step by the Japanese entertainment company to expand beyond its core gaming business.
Kishida faces backlash over son's appointment
WION - Oct 07
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing accusations of nepotism after he appointed his inexperienced son to be his executive secretary.
Monkeys on the loose in Mie Prefecture
News On Japan - Oct 07
Dozens of monkeys roaming through a residential area of Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, are caught on camera by a local resident.
How to enter Japan | Required documents and fast-track entry
japan-guide.com - Oct 07
In this quick video we will explain how to enter Japan after its reopening to international tourism on October 11, 2022. From the documents required to the fast-track entry process as well as information on masks, we hope this will help your trip be as smooth as possible.
Body in river near Tokyo confirmed as that of missing 7-yr-old girl
Kyodo - Oct 07
A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.
Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture returns to Naoshima Island
KSB - Oct 07
A pumpkin art piece by contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama that was destroyed by a typhoon in August 2021 is back on display on Naoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture.
Nomura is teaching Japan high school kids how to invest
Bloomberg - Oct 07
In the world’s third biggest economy, public skepticism toward financial investing has become so entrenched that investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc. is teaching economic basics in high schools to win over the next generation.
Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen’s pain
borneobulletin - Oct 07
When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
Toyota restarts output of first EV after resolving safety issues
Nikkei - Oct 07
Toyota Motor said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months.
ONI: Thunder God's Tale
Netflix Anime - Oct 07
In a world filled with Japanese mythological oddball gods and monsters, one of the creatures' free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed.
Japan's largest airport hotel complex to open at Haneda in December
Japan Today - Oct 07
Sumitomo Realty and Development Co said Thursday that it will open part of a 1,717-room hotel complex directly connected to Tokyo's Haneda airport, the largest of its kind in Japan, on Dec 21.
North Korea fires missiles again as U.S. carrier redeployed
Kyodo - Oct 06
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early Thursday from near Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan, the sixth round of launches since late September, after a U.S. aircraft carrier was redeployed to the waters, the Japanese government and the South Korean military said.
