North Korea launches two more missiles into Sea of Japan

rte.ie - Oct 09

North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Japan's missing children: The lingering trauma of North Korean abductions

FRANCE 24 English - Oct 08

In the 1970s and 1980s, North Korea organised a kidnapping campaign in "enemy" countries. As one of its closest neighbours, Japan became a prime target.

‘US bases on Okinawa inevitable’: perceptions shift in Japan on American military presence

South China Morning Post - Oct 08

For decades, residents of the Japanese island of Okinawa have strongly opposed hosting the dozens of US military bases set up there. But a subtle shift in perception appears to be under way among Okinawan, driven by heightening regional security concerns.

Kishida faces backlash over son's appointment

WION - Oct 07

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing accusations of nepotism after he appointed his inexperienced son to be his executive secretary.

North Korea fires missiles again as U.S. carrier redeployed

Kyodo - Oct 06

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early Thursday from near Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan, the sixth round of launches since late September, after a U.S. aircraft carrier was redeployed to the waters, the Japanese government and the South Korean military said.

Myanmar tribunal sentences Japanese documentary maker to prison

Nikkei - Oct 06

A Myanmar military tribunal on Wednesday sentenced Japanese video journalist Toru Kubota to seven years in prison for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, according to diplomatic sources.

Japan approves Pfizer's BA.5-tailored COVID-19 vaccine

Kyodo - Oct 06

Japan's health ministry on Wednesday granted special fast-track approval to U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.'s updated coronavirus vaccine tailored to protect against the now-prevalent BA.5 subvariant.

Japanese govt.: System glitch caused false missile alert

NHK - Oct 05

Japan's top government spokesperson says a system glitch is to blame for the issuance of a false missile alert in some parts of the country following North Korea's missile launch on Tuesday.

Japan expels Russian consul in tit-for-tat move

themoscowtimes.com - Oct 05

Japan has ordered a senior Russian official stationed in the country to leave in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese diplomat over alleged spying, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

N.Korean missile flies over Japan, lands in Pacific

NHK - Oct 04

The Japanese government says a North Korean missile has flown over Japan and fallen into the ocean.

What is the Japanese prime minister’s military strategy?

Al Jazeera - Oct 04

Fumio Kishida wants to boost the country's military capabilities over the next five years.

Kishida pinning hopes on big-spending tourists to revive economy

Japan Today - Oct 04

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to revive the nation's pandemic-battered inbound tourism industry by setting a new goal of increasing foreign tourists' total spending to more than 5 trillion yen annually.

Japan plans more stimulus to tackle inflation, low yen

RFI - Sep 30

Japan is preparing another round of economic stimulus measures, the government said Friday, as rising prices and the plummeting yen squeeze the world's third-largest economy.

Japan: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles

NHK - Sep 30

Japan's Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles. Officials say this is the first time it's launched ballistic missiles two days in a row.

Minister calls for mandatory safety devices on nursery school buses

NHK - Sep 30

Japan's children's policy minister has told government officials to take steps to require that nursery school buses be equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being locked inside alone, unnoticed.