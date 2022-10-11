An insider's guide to Tokyo’s Koreatown
The noise and crowds may be a little overwhelming for first-timers, but the area is a gold mine for fans of Korean street food and barbecue, sweets to die for and beauty products. Upbeat hits by K-pop superstars such as BTS and Blackpink play from street-facing speakers, luring you into stores selling Korean pop-culture merchandise -- from tumblers, paper fans and key chains to mouse pads emblazoned with your favorite band member's face.
The streets of Shin-Okubo offer plenty of hole-in-the wall takeaway food. About three minutes on foot from the station you'll find Jongno Yataimura, a famous vendor that serves up authentic South Korean grub.
The most popular item on its menu is the potato mozzarella corn dog. Instead of sausages, this Korean staple coats a stick of cheese in homemade batter and potato cubes. The concoction is made mainly from rice flour, which yields a chewy yet fluffy texture. Combined with the melted cheese inside, the deep-fried corn dog is a great midday snack. There are bottles of ketchup and mustard as well as sugar for those who like their corn dogs sweet and salty, in true Korean style. Jongno sells about 300 of them at weekends. There will probably be a long queue but it is fast-moving, so the wait time shouldn't be too bad.
For those who don't fancy the corn dog, grab a cheese dakgangjeong, South Korean-style fried chicken coated in a sweet-yet-spicy sticky sauce topped with cheese, or hotteok, a pancake filled with honey syrup. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Oct 09
Taxi fares in Tokyo will rise for the first time in 15 years from the middle of October. The increased fares will be implemented in all 23 wards of Tokyo, as well as Musashino and Mitaka cities.
businessmirror - Oct 09
After almost three years of Covid-induced border closures, Japan is finally opening up to vaccinated tourists from most countries, with no need for quarantine, PCR tests or visas. And with the yen making hotels, restaurants and shopping more affordable, demand is sure to be high.
Nikkei - Oct 09
Nikkei - Oct 08
Reservations for international flights to Japan in December and January have increased fivefold ahead of next week's resumption of visa-free travel, All Nippon Airways said Friday.
japan-guide.com - Oct 07
In this quick video we will explain how to enter Japan after its reopening to international tourism on October 11, 2022. From the documents required to the fast-track entry process as well as information on masks, we hope this will help your trip be as smooth as possible.
KSB - Oct 07
A pumpkin art piece by contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama that was destroyed by a typhoon in August 2021 is back on display on Naoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture.
Japan Today - Oct 07
Sumitomo Realty and Development Co said Thursday that it will open part of a 1,717-room hotel complex directly connected to Tokyo's Haneda airport, the largest of its kind in Japan, on Dec 21.
designboom.com - Oct 05
Located on the Onari shopping street in Kamakura, Japan, the ‘Onari Capsule’ by Yuji Tanabe Architects was once an optics shop but has now transformed into a fun capsule toy store.
NHK - Oct 04
All Nippon Airways says it will test attaching sharkskin-like film to its aircraft. The trial using what's called riblet technology is expected to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 03
Japan Travel Guide for Things to Do in Tokyo - Tour of Tokyo hidden gems for Tokyo Restaurants and Bars not many people know about.
At JAPAN - Oct 01
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
straitstimes.com - Sep 28
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
JESSEOGN - Sep 28
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.