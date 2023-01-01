Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win

The Red Bull driver won the rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday and didn't learn he was champion until F1's governing body penalized Charles Leclerc after the race.

“The championship obviously did not come the way this time around,” Verstappen initially said after climbing from his car following his 12th victory of the season. The Dutchman even apologized to the crowd on the track’s public address system.

Seconds later, Verstappen was told he was a two-time world champion and crew members and friends suffocated him with hugs.