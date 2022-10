Judo: Japan's Horikawa wins 1st world title in women's 63 kg

TASHKENT, Oct 09 ( Kyodo ) - Japan's Megumi Horikawa won the women's 63-kilogram division at the judo world championships on Sunday in Tashkent for her first world title.

The 26-year-old attacked aggressively, winning all five of her bouts. Her win in the final over Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada made her the first Japanese to win the weight class since Yoshie Ueno in 2010.

So far, Japan has won three women's golds and two men's in the Uzbek capital. ...continue reading