Ebizō's Last Appearances: Narita-san Temple, Tokyo Skytree and Kabuki-za Gala
TOKYO, Oct 10 (Kabuki In-Depth) - In this video, we cover the last public appearances of the actor Ichikawa Ebizō XI, before he takes the prestigious name Ichikawa Danjūrō XIII Hakuen next month at the Kabuki-za in Tokyo.
Man arrested for abandoning body of female uni. student in Japan's Hokkaido
Kyodo - Oct 11
A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of abandoning the body of a female university student at his home in Sapporo, Hokkaido, over the weekend.
'Fireball' observed in Kanagawa, Shizuoka skies
NHK - Oct 11
An exceptionally bright meteor has been observed in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and elsewhere.
Japanese woman claims Turkish fiance defrauded her
dailysabah.com - Oct 11
Claiming her fiance deceived her into giving him a large amount of cash, Japanese woman Yumiko Sakagami sought justice on Turkish TV.
Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP
autosport.com - Oct 10
Alonso was catching Vettel after a late pitstop for a fresh set of inters gave him a significant pace advantage over rivals, allowing him to regain the places he had lost with the stop.
Memorial held for Japanese student fatally shot in US 30 years ago
NHK - Oct 10
A Japanese student who was fatally shot in the United States 30 years ago was remembered in his home city, where his parents renewed their appeal for the world without gun crimes.
Japan prefecture to grant workers leave to take care of grandkids
Kyodo - Oct 10
The prefecture of Miyagi in northeastern Japan plans to grant government workers leave to take care of their grandchildren as part of efforts to help child-rearing parents.
Yoko Ono's ex-husband, avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi, dies at 89
Japan Today - Oct 10
Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89.
Japan ranked last in women staff in tertiary education in 2020: OECD
Japan Today - Oct 10
Japan had the lowest share of female staff in tertiary education in 2020 among 32 comparable member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at 30 percent, the group's recent report on education said.
Woman pays for 'Russian astronaut' to return to Earth in marriage scam
Japan Today - Oct 10
Police are investigating whether a woman in central Japan was scammed into sending around 4.4 million yen to a person who claimed to be a Russian astronaut working at the International Space Station and needing money to return to Earth to marry her.
Slow cloud migration hinders digital transformation in Japan
Nikkei - Oct 10
Japan is lagging other countries in cloud computing, with related investment accounting for only 4% of all information technology spending in 2021 -- a third that of North America -- and the gap is growing.
Nissan pushes Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds: source
Nikkei - Oct 10
Nissan Motor is pressing French partner Renault to cut its stake in the Japanese automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and may consider raising funds to buy back the shares, a source familiar with the matter said.
Judo: Japan's Horikawa wins 1st world title in women's 63 kg
Kyodo - Oct 09
Japan's Megumi Horikawa won the women's 63-kilogram division at the judo world championships on Sunday in Tashkent for her first world title.
Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win
AP - Oct 09
Max Verstappen is now a two-time Formula One world champion, both titles awarded under bizarre and unprecedented circumstances long after he crossed the finish line.
North Korea launches two more missiles into Sea of Japan
rte.ie - Oct 09
North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Tokyo taxi fares to rise for 1st time in 15 years
Japan Today - Oct 09
Taxi fares in Tokyo will rise for the first time in 15 years from the middle of October. The increased fares will be implemented in all 23 wards of Tokyo, as well as Musashino and Mitaka cities.
