Nissan pushes Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds: source
The demands were made in exchange for Nissan agreeing to invest in Renault's new unit being set up to house its electric vehicle (EV) assets, said the source, who sought anonymity as the talks are not public.
Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, which wants its French ally to wind down the stake to 15%, drawing level with Nissan's share in the alliance partner, the source said.
The stake sale would not affect their business alliance, and Nissan may need to raise funds to buy the shares back from Renault, the source added.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment. Renault did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.
The stake sell-down talks were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and news agency Bloomberg said Renault was open to reducing its stake in Nissan, citing people familiar with the talks....continue reading
Nikkei - Oct 10
borneobulletin - Oct 07
When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
Nikkei - Oct 07
Toyota Motor said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months.
Kyodo - Oct 05
The iPhone 14 launched by Apple Inc. in September was cheaper in Japan than 36 other major countries and regions in the world, a survey showed Wednesday.
Nikkei - Oct 04
McDonald's Japan will adopt paper straws and wooden utensils at all locations starting on Friday, a move that the fast-food chain expects will eliminate 900 tonnes of plastic waste a year, Nikkei has learned.
smartaviation-apac.com - Oct 04
Japanese carriers AirDo and Solaseed Air merged their operations on Monday to cut costs and create a stronger business in the face of greater business uncertainty.
Nikkei - Oct 04
Regulators and tax rules are fueling a new brain drain
Reuters - Oct 03
Japanese manufacturers' business mood worsened in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed on Monday, bolstering views that the weakening yen and its inflationary impact on business costs undermined a fragile economic recovery.
ANI News - Oct 03
The logistics industry is paying attention to technology that automates work. Automation technology can bring efficiency and solve challenges that Japanese industries face.
NHK - Oct 01
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
Business Times - Sep 30
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Nikkei - Sep 30
Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements, which seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, will be "difficult" to meet.
Reuters - Sep 30
Daikin Industries will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as the Japanese company renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the company's India business said on Thursday.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
Japan Today - Sep 29
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.